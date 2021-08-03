Visitors to world's largest Titanic museum hit by iceberg wall

Three visitors to a Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., were hospitalized Monday after the facility's Iceberg wall collapsed.

“Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge,” the owners of the world’s largest Titanic museum wrote on Facebook Monday.

"At this time, our Pigeon Forge Attraction is closed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends," the owners concluded.

“Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge,” the owners of the world’s largest Titanic museum wrote on Facebook.

“Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries,” Mary Kellogg Joslyn and her husband John continued.

“We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. At this time, our Pigeon Forge Attraction is closed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends,” they concluded.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department confirmed in a statement to Knox News on Tuesday that officers responded around 8 p.m. Monday and "arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors."

"The extent of the injuries is unknown," the statement reads, according to the outlet. "Preliminary information indicates that this incident is accidental. No further information to be released at this time."

The museum’s website boasts a genuine experience for all visitors, featuring “400 artifacts directly from the ship and its passengers” commemorating the massive ship that sank on its maiden voyage.

“As visitors touch a real iceberg, walk the Grand Staircase and third class hallways, reach their hands into 28-degree water, and try to stand on the sloping decks, they learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand,” the site reads.

