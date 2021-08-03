Where Things Stand Heading Into Day 2 of Free Agency (and Other Bulls Bullets)

'The Last Dance' was one of the best pieces of content to come out during the early stages of the pandemic last year. When all sports were halted, the eyes of the sports community turned to Michael Jordan, as he and the rest of his teammates chronicled their history with the Chicago Bulls. The documentary was mostly centered around the career of Jordan, but several other players who were on the Bulls with him got significant air time and attention. Players like Horace Grant, Bill Cartwright, and Steve Kerr among others didn't play as big a role in the Bulls as Jordan did get a significant spotlight through the docuseries.