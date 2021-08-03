Where Things Stand Heading Into Day 2 of Free Agency (and Other Bulls Bullets)
Full disclosure: My brain is a tad fried. I’m honestly shocked I didn’t start typing these bullets with my computer turned off while drinking soap out of my coffee mug. It’s going to take some time to fully process all of the news we have gotten within the last 24 hours, and that is mainly because we have plenty more news to come. The Bulls made two big additions to their backcourt that will significantly bolster their defense, but they still have plenty of work around the edges to do over the next couple of days.www.bleachernation.com
