Dan Landes Turns From Restaurants to Retail With Opening of Off the Bottle

A last-minute decision to fill in for a dishwasher who'd walked out of Watercourse Foods is how David Rouse and Dan Landes came to be friends and later business partners. "I was a preschool teacher at the time," Rouse explains, "but it was a weekend." So even though he didn't really want to, he took the shift — and ended up connecting with Landes over their mutual interest in vegan and vegetarian eating.