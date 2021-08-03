Cancel
Douglas County, OR

SKYLINE RIDGE COMPLEX AT 225 ACRES

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire activity increased on several incidents within the Skyline Ridge Complex Monday evening which resulted in active fire behavior well into the night. Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said as of Tuesday morning, the combined size of the fires within the complex is estimated to be at about 225 acres. Reed said the majority of the burned area comes from the O’Shea Creek Fire, the Poole Creek Fire and the Ike Butte Fire.

