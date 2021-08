If we remembered at least 30% of the material we covered in our first 12 years of formal education, we would be truly knowledgeable people. But most of us don’t because we never use much of it. When it comes down to it, what’s the value of an education other than a diploma helping you to get a job which, I must say, is very valuable. But do we really need to be tested and academically ranked on a lot of the things now included in grades K-12? I often memorized my way to good grades and promptly forgot much of what I wrote on those exams.