NFL notebook: Panthers’ receiver carted off; player who hit him kicked out and cut

By News service report
Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived. Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is...

www.sunjournal.com

NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Panthers players who could be cut during 2021 training camp

Which Carolina Panthers players could be cut during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg ahead of the 2021 season?. The time for talk and speculation is almost over as the Carolina Panthers gear up for the most intense part of the 2021 season’s preparation period. Matt Rhule’s roster is hitting Wofford College for training camp on Tuesday for training camp, which will hopefully lay some solid foundations to build a successful campaign in his second year as head coach.
NFLPosted by
NESN

J.T. Ibe Explains Himself After Hit Got Panthers’ Keith Kirkwood Carted Off

J.T. Ibe was just trying to lay a clean hit, but now his former teammate is in the concussion protocol and Ibe is without a job. Tuesday marked the first day teams could hold padded practices, and it was a bit of a fiasco at Carolina Panthers training camp. Kirkwood attempted to make a catch in the middle of the field but dropped it as he was brought down by his ankles.
NFLNew York Post

Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after ‘unacceptable’ hit on wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have waived safety J.T. Ibe following his ‘unacceptable’ hit on receiver Keith Kirkwood. In the first padded practice of the season Tuesday, Kirkwood was leveled by Ibe on a helmet-to-helmet tackle while attempting a catch. The wide receiver was stretchered off and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr. could help make elite wideout trio

The Carolina Panthers already have a great one-two punch in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson on the outside of their offense, but is that enough? The next question is who will be the wideout who will take on the WR3 role while rotating out those guys for specific matchups and take on slot duties. The Panthers signed fourth year wide receiver David Moore in free agency from the Seattle Seahawks who can play all over the field.
NFLCBS Sports

Deshaun Watson attorney says 'teams are ready' to trade for Texans QB as 10 accusers file complaints to police

Ten different women have filed complaints with Houston police alleging misconduct by Deshaun Watson, the Texans quarterback's agent, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN this week. Eight of the 10 accusers are among 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual assault or misconduct stemming from private therapy sessions. Even so, Hardin tells ESPN that "teams are ready to jump" at the chance to trade for Watson, who is reportedly still seeking an exit from Houston after reporting to training camp.
NFLcharlottestar.com

JT Ibe kicked out of practice, waived by Panthers

Undrafted rookie defensive back JT Ibe was waived Tuesday after delivering a hit to Keith Kirkwood that led to the Carolina Panthers wide receiver being taken away in an ambulance. Ibe delivered a head-to-head hit as Kirkwood leapt for a pass from quarterback P.J. Walker during the Panthers' first practice...
NFLRock Hill Herald

Panthers waive player whose shoulder-to-neck hit sent receiver to the hospital

The Carolina Panthers first practice in pads turned from a normal day on the field to a scary scene quickly. Panthers safety J.T. Ibe was waived Tuesday morning after delivering a shoulder-to-neck blow to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood that required him to be taken to the hospital. Kirkwood has movement...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers practice suddenly called off after scary injury leads to player being carted off, another being kicked out

A tough scene during Tuesday’s morning on the field has forced the Carolina Panthers to end the practice and call it a day. According to Steve Reed of The Associated Press, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood has been carted off the field following a hit he absorbed from defensive back JT Ibe. The hit appears to be so nasty that the Panthers had to send away from practice.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Panthers’ J.T. Ibe Cut After Practice Hit To Head Gets Teammate Carted Off

UPDATE: 10:58 a.m.: The Panthers have waived J.T. Ibe. ORIGINAL STORY: A scary moment unfolded Tuesday morning at Carolina Panthers training camp. Tuesday marked the first day NFL teams could hold padded practices, and things got a little out of hand in Carolina. Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood darted across the middle of the field on a route and attempted to make a catch in traffic.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).

