Progress is ongoing for funding a new municipal pool in the City of Keota. The Keota City Council and Mayor Tony Cansler approved a letter of support from the Keota Pool Advocates during their meeting on July 19th. The letter states that the city supports the endeavors of the Keota Pool Advocates to raise money for the future pool by ways of donations, fundraising and grant applications. The city will assume responsibility for upkeep and annual operations if and when the construction is complete. Pool construction was recommended to take place at Wilson Memorial Park if the site is suitable. As of April the pool advocates have raised over $503,000 for an estimated $1.2 million project to replace the existing pool. A bond measure to fund a new facility failed to pass in November of 2019 with only 40% of voters in favor.