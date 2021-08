ATLANTIC CITY — A vlogger and on-air host was moved to tears after seeing herself on a billboard for Ocean Casino Resort on the Atlantic City Expressway. Allyson Berger documented the experience in a video on her YouTube channel on Sunday. She recorded herself getting on the Atlantic City Expressway, and halfway through the 80-second video, arrived at milepost 3.3 where the billboard was located. Before revealing it to viewers, Berger was seen looking up at it in tears.