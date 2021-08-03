Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM0oZ_0bGWQM9g00

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.

The team had no immediate word on his status.

The 23-year-old Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn't appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.

Coach Robert Saleh was unclear how the injury occurred, saying he saw the play only out of the corner of his eye.

“It looked like he was in protection,” Saleh said, “and then he was on the ground.”

He said the team doctors told him Clark did have “some” movement, but “as far as the details and all that stuff, we're going to wait for further evaluation.”

Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.

Saleh immediately called off practice, the team's first in full pads this summer. Many players watched in silence as Clark was taken to the ambulance. Saleh said there was just one more practice period scheduled.

“Man, it's scary,” rookie quarterback Zach Wilson said. “At first, you don't know — and we still don't even know what it is, obviously. But what it takes to get to this position and how that could change his life, I don't know how serious anything is, but you just feel for the dude.”

Clark went to Morristown Medical Center, about 2 1/2 miles from the Jets’ facility.

“You take every day and approach every play kind of like it could be your last,” Wilson said. “I'm not sure if it is — he could be back tomorrow, I have no idea. But it's just a scary situation when someone's getting carted off the field. You just pray that he's going to be all right.

“You hope God can just watch over him and everything he's doing. It just kind of shocks everybody a little bit.”

Clark has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut. He spent the first six weeks of last season on injured reserve and was inactive for seven games when he returned, and he didn't play in three others. Clark was expected to be in the mix in the open right guard competition, as well as working as a backup.

“I'm an optimist,” Saleh said. “God willing, everything's going to be just fine. We'll wait for the evaluation. I thought our doctors were all available and tended to him pretty quickly and did a really nice job. Now, we wait.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Ap#Morristown Medical Center#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFrankfort Times

Jets' Clark has bruised spinal cord, should fully recover

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized Tuesday with a neck injury. The team announced Clark's status in a statement, adding that he will remain in Morristown Medical...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jets G Cameron Clark has spinal cord contusion, expected to recover

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion after an injury sustained during Tuesday's practice left him lying motionless on the field for several minutes. The Jets say Clark is expected to make a full recovery. Clark, 23, was placed on a spine board...
NFLCBS Sports

Jets OL Cameron Clark expected to make a full recovery after suffering spinal contusion in practice on Tuesday

A very scary situation took place in Florham Park on Tuesday, as the New York Jets called off practice early after offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken by ambulance to the hospital after injuring his neck, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the AP. Head coach Robert Saleh said he was told Clark did have some movement in his extremities, and the team announced later on Tuesday that he is, thankfully, expected to be OK.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Jets OL Cam Clark leaves practice in ambulance following neck injury

A frightening scene involving offensive lineman Cam Clark is what concluded the Jets’ Tuesday training camp practice. Not the way you want to see practice end…at all. Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported a Jets offensive lineman was on the ground being checked out by trainers during Tuesday’s training camp practice.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury

For close to two hours on Tuesday, the practice fields at One Jets Drive were a collection of familiar sounds with pads popping, music blaring and young men communicating and celebrating the game they love. But then after a rep in a team period, second-year OL Cameron Clark lay motionless on the ground after sustaining a neck injury. Head coach Robert Saleh ended the practice and team doctors and medical personnel attended to Clark. For approximately 10 minutes, there was silence before Clark was placed on a stretcher and cart, and finally moved into an ambulance.
NFLHuron Daily Tribune

Zach Wilson shaky, 'not great' in Jets' stadium scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was blunt, refusing to sugarcoat his performance in the New York Jets' scrimmage. “Yeah, not great,” the rookie quarterback acknowledged Saturday night after a shaky practice that included two interceptions in his first appearance at MetLife Stadium. “I have high expectations for myself...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Gardner Minshew Is 'Burning the Boats' and Refusing To Settle As Jaguars' No. 2

Gardner Minshew II was locked and loaded, quip at the ready. He knew this was coming. It’s been coming since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For that matter, it’s been coming since the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 and officially handed over the first pick to the Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Has Passed Away

Breaking onto the NFL scene in 1984, the all-time great assistant coach redefined run blocking strategy in the professional game. The zone blocking scheme he implemented during his time with the Broncos completely revolutionized the modern blocking techniques. After a three-year coaching stint with the Broncos in 1984-87, Gibbs bounced...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy