Islanders now have possible layout for Ilya Sorokin’s next contract

There appears to be some good news on the salary cap front for many NHL teams. According to a report from Frank Seravalli, the cap may rise for the 2022-23 season. The NHL is is projecting revenue this season to be close to $5 billion. That is leading to optimism that the cap ceiling will climb from $81.5 million to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 campaign. The NHL is entering its third season under the flat-cap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.