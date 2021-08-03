My Food Adventure in South Korea: Jeju Island Exclusive

Amy Chun gives an exclusive look into the foods she came across during her time in Jeju Island for her second installment of “My Food Adventure in South Korea.”. During my once-in-a-lifetime trip to South Korea, I was ecstatic about visiting Jeju Island. Even while living in the States, I was only vaguely familiar with the island, as I often relished imported Jeju tangerines from my local Korean market during the winter months (which are absolutely delectable, by the way). Well-known among Korean citizens, Jeju is home to several UNESCO World Heritage natural sites, and is a popular domestic honeymoon destination for Korean citizens — it’s even referred to by locals as Korean Hawaii.