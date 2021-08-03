'Halo Infinite': 5 Observations From the Technical Preview Suggest a Potential Return to Form

The first Halo Infinite technical preview is nearly here, and we’ve compiled all the information you need to know if you want to get your hands on the game as soon as you can. This is only a limited test with a small selection of maps, modes, and weapons, but it’s still the first chance the public has had to play Halo Infinite for themselves. It is a closed test, so you will need an invite to participate. Even if you don’t get selected, though, there will be plenty of other opportunities to test Halo Infinite later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite technical preview.