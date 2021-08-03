Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottumwa, IA

Husband charged in Ottumwa woman's death

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI3i2_0bGWPsvN00

OTTUMWA — Local police said the husband of an Ottumwa woman found dead over the weekend has turned himself in and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Gregory Allen Showalter, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged Tuesday morning with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony. A joint press release from the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office said he turned himself in at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The charges come after his wife, Helen Showalter, was reported missing and later found dead Sunday near the Des Moines River in rural Wapello County.

Police say the had suspected foul play in the death but haven't said how she died. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Ankeny at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.

When police reported that Helen Showalter was missing Saturday evening, they said she had been last seen near the Garrison Rock Park after she took off walking from a vehicle. She had pre-existing medical conditions and did not have her medication with her.

According to court documents, law enforcement served a search warrant at the Showalter's residence at 333 Evergreen in Ottumwa after Helen Showalter was reported missing. During the search, law enforcement said they located six firearms inside of the residence in the bedroom. Gregory Showalter is a convicted felon and can not possess firearms, according to court filings.

Court documents for the murder charge did not divulge any additional information into the woman's death. Attorney Robert Breckenridge has filed an appearance as Gregory Showalter's attorney.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

First-degree murder in Iowa carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole if convicted.

Comments / 0

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
113
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
County
Wapello County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ottumwa, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Wapello County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Firearms#Evergreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy