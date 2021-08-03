Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Commit Jake Taylor Named to SI All-American Watch List

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7bCV_0bGWPr2e00

Oklahoma verbal commit Jake Taylor is getting more national recognition.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV, was listed as the No. 8-overall offensive tackle recruit headed into the 2021 high school season by Sports Illustrated All-American.

“Simply put, this is a nasty, nasty football player. Taylor is going to punch, kick, scratch, and claw his way to winning a rep and will likely be the one playing through the echo of the whistle,” recruiting director John Garcia Jr. and recruiting analyst Brooks Austin said of Taylor. “He's got right tackle upside and shows clean enough technique to play early if called upon. Could potentially kick inside if need be, but projects to withhold the pressures of the Big 12 on the edge.”

Bill Bedenbaugh reached into his colleague DeMarco Murray’s alma mater to pull Taylor, winning the battle against Notre Dame and Alabama for the physical tackle’s commitment.

Taylor isn’t the only talented tackle who has pledged for the Sooners. Though he wasn’t named to the SIAA Watch List, Deer Creek’s Jacob Sexton has also declared his intentions to sign with Oklahoma.

Sexton, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound product who uses his wrestling background to dominate at the line of scrimmage, picked the Sooners over Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Both Sexton and Taylor are consensus 4-star recruits, adding quality depth to Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
423
Followers
660
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Deer Creek, OK
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bedenbaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Garcia#American Football#Bishop Gorman High School#Notre Dame#Fan Nation#Twitter#Ou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
FootballPosted by
AllSooners

OU Training Camp Preview: Chapman's Three Things to Watch

Thursday is OU Media Day, which marks the beginning of fall camp for Oklahoma as they begin their quest for that elusive eighth national title in program history. With training camp getting underway Friday, the SI Sooners staff offers up three things they'll be watching for over the next month before the season gets underway on Sept. 4.
Norman, OKPosted by
AllSooners

Lincoln Riley is 'excited' About the SEC Move, But Concerned With the Present

NORMAN — It’s now just a matter of when, not if. The Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the SEC, and Lincoln Riley said he’s juiced for the move to OU’s new conference. “It’s going to be exciting,” Riley said during Oklahoma’s annual Media Day press conference on Thursday. “I think it’s going to be a positive thing for this University and for our athletic department, our athletes and coaches, everybody.”
FootballPosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Home Opener Against Western Carolina Set for PPV Sept. 11

With the season set to kick off exactly one month from Wednesday, the final piece to Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule has fallen into place. The Sooners’ home opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and will be broadcast on pay-per-view, Cox announced on Wednesday.
FootballPosted by
AllSooners

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 70

Publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the highs and lows of Thursday's OU media day, from to the SEC to NIL to the CFP ... and way, way beyond. Plus, Josh gets married!. To LISTEN, click Play on the embedded player below ...
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Texas A&M

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Texas A&M. Stadium: Kyle Field (102,733) Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher. Claimed Football National Titles: 3 (1919, 1927, 1939) Favorite Gameday Tradition: Counting their...
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Vanderbilt

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Vanderbilt. Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium (39,790) Head Coach: Clark Lea. Claimed Football National Titles: 0. Favorite Gameday Tradition: Waiting for baseball season. Football Royalty:...
Columbia, SCPosted by
AllSooners

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know South Carolina

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: South Carolina. Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) Head Coach: Shane Beamer. Claimed Football National Titles: 0. Favorite Gameday Tradition: Being the first to secede/Trying...
Tennessee StatePosted by
AllSooners

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Tennessee

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Tennessee. Stadium: Neyland Stadium (102,455) Head Coach: Josh Heupel. Claimed Football National Titles: 6 (1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967, 1998) Favorite Gameday Tradition:...
College SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Missouri

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Missouri. Stadium: Memorial Stadium (71,168) Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz. Claimed Football National Titles: 0. Favorite Gameday Tradition: Sitting uncomfortably on the “Rock M”...
SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Report: Patty Gasso to Throw Out First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

File this one in as one of the cooler things you’ll see this week. Legendary Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso will be returning to her hometown this week to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Houston Astros, according to a report from D1Softball.
NBAPosted by
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma Star Headed to Summer League With the Lakers

Austin Reaves will be taking the court in a Laker uniform Sooner rather than later. The former Oklahoma star was named to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 13-man Summer League roster after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the franchise. The NBA Summer League, which will be hosted in Las...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Offers 2023 4-Star CB Justyn Rhett

Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a really good start with the commitments of 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb, and they are looking to keep that positive momentum going. The Sooners handed down another 2023 offer on Wednesday to a high-quality prospect in 4-star cornerback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy