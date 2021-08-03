Oklahoma Commit Jake Taylor Named to SI All-American Watch List

Oklahoma verbal commit Jake Taylor is getting more national recognition.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV, was listed as the No. 8-overall offensive tackle recruit headed into the 2021 high school season by Sports Illustrated All-American.

“Simply put, this is a nasty, nasty football player. Taylor is going to punch, kick, scratch, and claw his way to winning a rep and will likely be the one playing through the echo of the whistle,” recruiting director John Garcia Jr. and recruiting analyst Brooks Austin said of Taylor. “He's got right tackle upside and shows clean enough technique to play early if called upon. Could potentially kick inside if need be, but projects to withhold the pressures of the Big 12 on the edge.”

Bill Bedenbaugh reached into his colleague DeMarco Murray’s alma mater to pull Taylor, winning the battle against Notre Dame and Alabama for the physical tackle’s commitment.

Taylor isn’t the only talented tackle who has pledged for the Sooners. Though he wasn’t named to the SIAA Watch List, Deer Creek’s Jacob Sexton has also declared his intentions to sign with Oklahoma.

Sexton, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound product who uses his wrestling background to dominate at the line of scrimmage, picked the Sooners over Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Both Sexton and Taylor are consensus 4-star recruits, adding quality depth to Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.

