Two Philadelphia men involved in Brady Street drug bust
The Butler County Drug Task Force filed charges Tuesday against two Philadelphia men, who allegedly sold drugs out of a Brady Street apartment in Butler. Khaleaf Q. Lindsay, 25, and Kamal Bennett, 22, were arrested Monday, and both were charged with multiple felonies after task force members found heroin, crack cocaine and oxycodone pills inside an apartment where they were staying, according to charging documents.www.butlereagle.com
