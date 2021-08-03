Kim's head bandage fuels speculation over his health

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sudden weight loss has sparked frenzied discussion around the world and even caused citizens in the hermit nation to weep, according to state media. But he’s not battling any major illness despite shedding 44 pounds, according to a South Korean lawmaker briefed by a spy agency. The lawmaker said that if there was any significant deterioration in Kim’s health, they would’ve noticed based on the drugs imported to the clinic that cares for him. There is no current evidence that the leader has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Ha Tae-keung, the lawmaker briefed on the spy agency’s findings. North Korea has refused COVID-19 vaccines from multiple countries. The nation battles underreported outbreaks and food shortages, described by Kim as a “tense” situation, according to the BBC.