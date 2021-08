Glencore said Thursday that revenues were up 32% to 93.8 million in H1 2021 compared to the same six months a year ago. The company is enjoying a commodity bounce. "Following Covid-19's severe global impacts in early 2020, the subsequent economic recovery has seen prices of most of our commodities surging to multi-year highs amid accelerating demand and lingering supply constraints. Fiscal and monetary stimulus, successful vaccine roll-outs, and increasing momentum in relation to the decarbonization of energy systems should continue to underpin sector sentiment going forward," wrote Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle.