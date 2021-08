A record 618,903 ‘pings’ were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to 14 July, telling them to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, NHS figures show.The figure compares to a total of 520,194 alerts which were sent out in the week to 7 July.The latest figures were released as the government struggles to contain the “pingdemic” which is being blamed for empty supermarket shelves and staff shortages.Despite hopes that many fully-vaccinated critical workers would be exempt from the isolating when changes to the system...