Aging Partners Diabetes Program Begins August 24
Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a series of free Aging Partners “Living Well with Diabetes” classes from August 24 through September 28. The six-week, evidence-based program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:
- Learning about the different types of diabetes
- Determining diet and exercise
- Monitoring blood sugar
- Managing low and high blood sugar
- Caring for feet
- Communicating with family and health care providers
- Dealing with stress, depression and learning relaxation techniques
- Problem solving and creating action plans
- Medication use
More information about Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Comments / 0