Aging Partners Diabetes Program Begins August 24

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a series of free Aging Partners “Living Well with Diabetes” classes from August 24 through September 28. The six-week, evidence-based program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:

Learning about the different types of diabetes

Determining diet and exercise

Monitoring blood sugar

Managing low and high blood sugar

Caring for feet

Communicating with family and health care providers

Dealing with stress, depression and learning relaxation techniques

Problem solving and creating action plans

Medication use

More information about Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.