Lancaster County, NE

Aging Partners Diabetes Program Begins August 24

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Adults with diabetes, their family members and friends are invited to attend a series of free Aging Partners “Living Well with Diabetes” classes from August 24 through September 28. The six-week, evidence-based program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

The workshop is free, but a suggested contribution of $4 per class is appreciated. Preregistration is required by calling 402-441-7575, and class size is limited. The following topics will be discussed:

  • Learning about the different types of diabetes
  • Determining diet and exercise
  • Monitoring blood sugar
  • Managing low and high blood sugar
  • Caring for feet
  • Communicating with family and health care providers
  • Dealing with stress, depression and learning relaxation techniques
  • Problem solving and creating action plans
  • Medication use

More information about Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
