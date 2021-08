The Chrome Software Reporter tool helps your Google Chrome browser and ensures that it works properly. It scans any issues on your PC that may cause problems for the Internet and, in return, the browser and reports these issues to Google. However, this tool uses a lot of CPU usage during the scan, and it can be your computer to slow down. If you want to stop your PC from slowing down, especially if you are playing games, then you can disable this tool. This tutorial will address this and show you how to disable the Google Chrome Software Reporter Tool in Windows 10 computers.