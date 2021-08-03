Cancel
Lancaster County, NE

Health Department Issues Health Advisory

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a health advisory for sensitive groups because of smoke from wildfires occurring in areas of southern Manitoba and Ontario, Canada. Officials said smoke from those wildfires is expected to impact the area through the middle of the week. While air quality is generally expected to be acceptable for most people, smoke may periodically reach levels that are unhealthy for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease.

LLCHD advises those at risk to reduce strenuous physical activity when outdoors, take plenty of breaks and watch for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or chest pain. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and have quick relief medicine readily available. Individuals with COVID-19 or recovering from COVID-19 may be at risk for more severe breathing difficulties and should avoid outdoor activities when air quality is poor.

“Northerly winds combined with heavy smoke being generated by large wildfires in southern Manitoba and Ontario have resulted in levels of smoke in the air that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, and that smoke is likely to linger through the middle of this week,” said Gary Bergstrom, Air Quality Program Supervisor for the LLCHD.

Smoke levels may fluctuate due to weather patterns and varying smoke production by the fires, and residents should pay close attention to the Air Quality Index (AQI) to stay informed of ongoing air quality conditions. AQI levels in the ‘orange’ category can cause health problems for sensitive populations. People can find the AQI at airnow.gov.

Bergstrom said when the tiny particles and gases in smoke are inhaled, they can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina (chest pain) in some people with heart disease.

The LLCHD monitors air quality 24 hours a day, and the AQI at lincoln.ne.gov/AQI is updated hourly. The Environmental Protection Agency also provides the AirNow and SmokeSense smart phone applications to help people stay informed of the AQI in their area.

Those at risk can further protect their health by staying indoors, keeping windows and doors closed, using a HEPA filter, and using the recirculate setting when using a vehicle air conditioner. Those who experience difficulty breathing, coughing, unusual fatigue, heart palpitations, tightness in the chest, or angina should contact a medical care provider.

For more information on LLCHD, visit lincoln.ne.gov/health.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
