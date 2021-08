Believe it or not, the fall season is just right around the corner which means the fall harvest is quickly approaching! Climatological patterns can help to dictate, on average, how a growing and harvest season may turn out. Of course it is important to remember that day to day storms systems, severe weather and significant swings in temperatures can ultimately play a huge role into how crops turn out by harvest. However, setting the stage by understanding what drives these storm systems season to season is important to know and what changes the overall pattern may experience by the time the crops are ready to be harvested. To understand these patterns we have to understand El Nino-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO.