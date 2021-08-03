This Is What Makes Gelato So Great, According To Bobby Flay
Some people scream for ice cream, others enjoy a cup of frozen yogurt or sorbet, but Bobby Flay loves gelato. In his latest episode of the podcast "Always Hungry," Bobby and his daughter Sophie talk about everything regarding gelato. Whenever gelato is brought up, a comparison with ice cream is relevant to make. Sophie remarks that the two have similarities but, she knows that they aren't quite the same. Just to set the facts straight, ice cream and gelato are not identical, thanks to different textures, ingredients, fat content, and even the serving temperature, according to the Food Network website.www.mashed.com
