Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Lebanon's Aoun supports transparent investigation on eve of blast anniversary

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aml9Y_0bGWOwHE00

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was fully supportive of an impartial investigation on last summer’s Beirut port blast.

In a televised speech on the eve of the anniversary of the explosion that killed over 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city, Aoun also said he was for a strong judiciary that would not back down when questioning any officials, no matter how high they ranked.

“Justice delivered late is not justice,” he said.

The blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, was caused by a massive quantity of ammonium nitrate that had been left at the port since 2013.

One year later, no senior official has been brought to account, angering many Lebanese. A local investigation is stalling as requests by the lead investigating judge to lift immunity and question top officials are hampered.

Protests have been called for Wednesday to demand justice. Maronite Christian Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai is due to lead a mass at the port to be attended by families of the victims.

A report released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday concluded there was strong evidence to suggest some Lebanese officials knew about and tacitly accepted the lethal risks posed by the ammonium nitrate, which can be used to make fertiliser or bombs.

Businesses and government offices are expected to close on Wednesday for what the state has declared an official day of mourning.

The blast occurred when Lebanon was already suffering a deep economic crisis that has worsened in the last year.

The World Bank says Lebanon is suffering one of the worst depressions in modern times. More than half the population is in poverty and the currency has lost over 90% of its value.

Aoun said on Tuesday he was exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles towards forming a salvation government to implement reforms and lift Lebanon out of its financial meltdown.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government quit after the blast and continued only in a caretaker capacity. But Lebanon’s main parties have failed to form a new government, with squabbles over roles in a cabinet obstructing any agreement.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Hassan Diab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Beirut#Justice#Lebanese#Human Rights Watch#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Iranian, Hezbollah Commanders Killed in Israeli Attacks

Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed last Thursday in an Israeli attack on western Syria, Al Arabiya reported Saturday night. The Hezbollah telegram channel confirmed that the commander was killed while on duty, but did not specify where and when. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited “reliable sources” according...
MilitaryGephardt Daily

Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon

July 20 (UPI) — The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country. The IDF said it launched its barrage at Lebanon in response to two rockets launched toward it that triggered sirens...
Relationshipswtaq.com

No happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

BEIRUT (Reuters) – It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful. She was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress in a square in Beirut last Aug....
Middle Eastperutribune.com

Mired in crises, Lebanon marks 1 year since horrific blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Banks, businesses and government offices were shuttered Wednesday as Lebanon marks one year since the horrific explosion at the port of Beirut with a national day of mourning. The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown, and a political stalemate that has kept the...
Middle EastVoice of America

HRW Report Implicates Top Lebanese Officials in Beirut Blast

Some senior Lebanese officials were aware of the risks of storing a highly explosive material at Beirut’s port before it exploded last year, killing dozens of people, a Human Rights Watch report concluded Tuesday. The report was released a year after Lebanese officials blamed the Aug. 4 explosion on the...
Middle EastWashington Post

A year after Beirut’s blast, Macron’s Lebanon gambit is a dud

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. A year ago, the world watched in horror as a monstrous blast ripped apart Beirut’s...
Middle EastWFAE.org

Lebanese Demand Justice A Year After The Deadly Beirut Port Explosion

A new Human Rights Watch report states what many in Lebanon already believe - that there's little chance the investigation of the blast at the Beirut port last year will hold any ranking officials accountable. That's despite evidence they failed to act on warnings about dangerous chemicals at the port. The blast killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and displaced thousands more. Today makes a year since the explosion, and people in Lebanon are holding marches and vigils and also calling for justice. NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us from there right now. Ruth, can you just tell us a little bit about how much the city still bears the scars from this blast?
United NationsWorld Health Organization

WHO Director-General's opening remarks at International conference to support the population of Lebanon Government of France and United Nations secretariat

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, and thank you for the opportunity of joining you today. Please let me again offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of last year’s devastating blasts in Beirut. I would like to thank His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron and SG...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

One year on, political interference besets Beirut blast probe

In the year since a monster explosion disfigured Beirut, a local probe has yet to yield significant arrests or even identify a culprit, with politicians widely accused of stalling progress. The August 4, 2020 explosion at the Beirut port killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital. It devastated its dockside harbour, where the initial fire had broken out, and was felt as far as Cyprus. Authorities said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser haphazardly stocked in a port warehouse since 2014 had caught fire, causing one of history's largest non-nuclear explosions.
Middle EastThe Independent

A year on from the blast that devastated Beirut, and much of Lebanon remains shattered

A year on from the explosion that devastated Beirut, much of Lebanon’s political stability and the nation itself, the country remains almost as shattered as it was that day. It was not some audacious act of terror that detonated some 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser stored unsafely in a dockside warehouse, but (if it can be expressed in this way) an outrageous act of neglect; in turn born of complacency and a badly debilitated state.
Charities104.1 WIKY

Macron hosts new Lebanon fundraiser a year after port blast

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will on Wednesday seek to raise more than $350 million in aid for Lebanon at a donors’ conference marking the anniversary of the Beirut port blast, and send yet another warning to its squabbling political class. One year since an explosion ripped through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy