A hostname is used to distinguish devices within a local network. Not only that, but computers can be located by others this way, and can interface with them through a network. You’ve long since been able to change your hostname on other operating systems, and for those who don’t use their devices on a network or shared server, it can be a fun way to feel a sense of ownership over it. Primarily, though, it’s a way to identify your specific device while troubleshooting network issues and such. Now, Chrome OS is gaining a new feature which will allow users to update their device hostname as well, simplifying much of this going forward.