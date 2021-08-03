Cancel
Here's How The Pandemic Changed Restaurant: Impossible

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
The restaurant industry has undergone a period of upheaval in the past year and half. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cities and states began implementing lockdown orders beginning in the spring of 2020, forcing many restaurants to limit or close down indoor dining and pivot towards a more takeout and delivery-focused model. This has had many negative repercussions for the restaurant industry, with many places being forced to limit their hours, lay off staff, or even close their doors entirely. But restaurants are now looking to the future as restrictions are being lifted and diners — particularly those who are vaccinated — prepare to return to some degree of normalcy.

