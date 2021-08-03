Cancel
Um, Target *Just* Dropped a New Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fall Collection

By Kelsey Mulvey
PopSugar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention, shoppers: Target just released a new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection and we officially have zero chill. In case you didn't get the memo, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is made in partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Fixer Upper stars have a knack for bringing a cool, modern farmhouse vibe to any room of the house. (If you don't believe us, we cordially invite you to binge-watch the home makeover show, stat.) And, thanks to their latest Target drop, you can score the couple's iconic aesthetic for less.

