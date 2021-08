Last week, Valve announced the Steam Deck, a portable handheld PC that looks very similar to the Switch, leading to a number of comparisons and memes being made about the two. Since then, some comments from the team at Valve have surfaced about the similarities between the two devices. In an interview with IGN prior to the Steam Deck’s reveal, Valve designer Greg Coomer said the Switch was a “great device”, but that they designed the Steam Deck to appeal to their existing audience on Steam, and its outward similarity to the Switch just happened to be the result of that.