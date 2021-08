When you board an airplane, you never know what kind of people you’ll be making the trek with. Sometimes you have some oddballs, some assholes, some completely normal, a chatty Kathy, a Karen, and every now and then, you’ll get some certified creeps. And even more rarely, an aggressive asshole creep. This is exactly what several passengers saw on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami, as a dude by the name of Maxwell Berry was seen groping some flight […] The post Scumbag Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Groping Two Flight Attendants, Punching A Third first appeared on Whiskey Riff.