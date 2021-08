The MOBA genre is a really interesting class of games, starting out as a StarCraft mod before evolving into something more. Some, like Heroes of the Storm or Marvel Super War, utilize well known characters to establish a following. Others like DOTA 2 and League of Legends made a name for themselves all on their own. Well now, it’s time for the ever popular Pokémon franchise to throw its hat in the ring. Pokémon UNITE is the new collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studio Group. Utilizing the popular monsters, they’ve managed to craft an addicting free-to-play game that stands out among the competition.