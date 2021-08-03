Cancel
Dak Prescott won’t throw Tuesday, Cowboys being “more conservative” with shoulder strain

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that the team would give Dak Prescott a few days off of throwing after the quarterback strained a muscle in his shoulder before seeing if he was ready to go again on Tuesday. McCarthy revealed the answer to that question at a...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

