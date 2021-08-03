Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kellen Mond isn’t vaccinated, despite a report that he is

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKellen Mond has a chance to ingratiate himself to the Minnesota coaching staff, a way to ensure he’ll be available for every practice and every game. With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins inexplicably committed to an anti-vaxx approach, Mond could have fueled his eventual climb to the top of the depth chart. But Mond, who otherwise oozes a full and complete commitment to all things football, didn’t get vaccinated.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#American Football#Covid#Toradol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Multiple players would quit before getting vaccinated

Some recent Minnesota Vikings rumors have to do with the team’s recent battle with the COVID-19 virus and how it could affect them in the future. Prior to last Saturday’s night practice, the Minnesota Vikings found out that 75 percent of their quarterback room would be unable to participate in the session due to rookie passer Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19.
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings’ Jake Browning impressive after QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley sidelined due to COVID protocols

What started as a downer of a night for Vikings quarterbacks ended with Jake Browning’s teammates celebrating with him at midfield and dousing him with bottles of water. The Vikings learned before Saturday’s night practice at TCO Stadium that they would be without quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving Browning as the only one available. Sources confirmed Mond tested positive for COVID-19 while Cousins, the starter, and Stanley were designated as high-risk close contacts.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

4 Takeaways from Day 5 of Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings had Sunday off from training camp after a Saturday night practice stuffed full of fanfare and controversy. The nighttime practice was a paid event for fans — one that hosted just one quarterback, Nate Browning, as the last man standing from the Vikings coronavirus-related fallout. The franchise...
NFLABC News

Report: Minnesota Vikings without 3 QBs, including Kirk Cousins, for Saturday practice after Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19

Vikings rookie Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network reported, leaving Minnesota without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for Saturday night's practice as the team conducts contact tracing. Cousins is considered a high-risk close contact, according to the NFL Network report. The Vikings announced that "multiple players"...
NFLchatsports.com

Kellen Mond Could See Regular Season Action Sooner than Expected

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Kellen Mond in the 3rd Round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a spiffy trade involving draft picks with the New York Jets. General Manager Rick Spielman slid down the draft board nine spots while acquiring two 3rd-Rounders in exchange for the 14th pick in the 1st Round, which turned out to be offensive guard, Alijah-Vera Tucker, who went to New York. The Vikings netted Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Mond.
NFLchatsports.com

Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley Placed on Vikings' COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed three quarterbacks on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday night. Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley are now all in the league's protocol as training camp gets underway. Ben Goessling. According to the NFL transaction wire, the #Vikings officially placed Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and...
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Report: Kellen Mond has COVID, Cousins among players out of practice

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Vikings to pull several players out of Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reported that three quarterbacks including starter Kirk Cousins will be sidelined as high-risk contacts due to the NFL's COVID-19 safety...
NFLallfans.co

Video: Mike Zimmer’s Training Camp Press Conference

Mike Zimmer offered up a press conference to begin things at training camp. I thought readers – and, in this case, viewers – may be interested in watching the full Zim interview. Zim addresses a variety of issues, ranging from the importance of vaccinations, to training camp battles, to Rick...
NFLESPN

Cousins returns to Vikings quarterback room after quarantine

EAGAN, Minn. --  Kirk Cousins returned to practice with the Minnesota Vikings and vowed to go to even greater lengths for social distancing in order to keep the virus away and stay on the field. Setting up a Plexiglas barrier around his seat was one idea he's considered. Even...
NFLBrainerd Dispatch

Mike Zimmer: Mackensie Alexander ‘a completely different guy’ in second stint with Vikings

When Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander was a rookie in 2016, he was a handful for head coach Mike Zimmer. The two clashed regularly. They slowly began to get along better for the three seasons that followed before Alexander signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in 2020. But Alexander returned to the Vikings this year, and he and Zimmer are seemingly best buddies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy