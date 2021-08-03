Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi makes $3.2B bet on mRNA by acquiring partner Translate Bio

By Rowan Walrath
Boston Business Journal
 2 days ago
In the rush to snatch up medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA, Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) is buying its longtime partner Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO) in an all-cash transaction that values the firm at $3.2 billion. The news was first reported Monday evening by Reuters. Both companies confirmed shortly after.

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

