Iliad shares skyrocket as Xavier Niel offers to buy out own company

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Proximus earnings slip in Q2; Sparkle teams up with Google on subsea links; Orange sets targets. Shares in French operator Iliad soared by as much as 62% on the Paris exchange on Friday morning in response to billionaire owner Xavier Niel’s €3.1 billion bid – equivalent to €182 per share – to take his company private. As Bloomberg reports (paywall applies), Niel was concerned about the recent drop in value of Iliad’s shares after a period of customer losses and heavy spending. According to Bloomberg, the proposed deal – which echoes Patrick Drahi’s decision to take Altice Europe private back in 2020 – values Iliad at about €10.85 billion.