Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cuomo shows montage of him kissing and touching people as defense against sexual misconduct allegations

By John Haltiwanger
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d6PC_0bGWMpAZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0BUr_0bGWMpAZ00
An investigation by the New York attorney general's office found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

  • Cuomo played a montage of him kissing people as he defended himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
  • "I've been making the same gesture in public all my life ... It is meant to convey warmth and nothing more," Cuomo said
  • There are growing calls for Cuomo to resign.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday rejected damning sexual assault allegations against him in part by showing a montage of him touching and kissing various people over the years.

"I've been making the same gesture in public all my life ... It is meant to convey warmth and nothing more," Cuomo said during a lengthy press conference. "There are hundreds if not thousands of photos of me using the exact same gesture. I do it with everyone."

Cuomo played the montage after referencing a New York Times report on a woman who said he made an unwanted advance on her at a wedding in September 2019 by touching her face and kissing her on the cheek.

The New York governor said there were "generational" and "cultural" perspectives he hadn't "fully appreciated" in making such gestures.

"I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women ... I now understand that there are generational or cultural perspectives that, frankly, I hadn't fully appreciated. And I have learned from this," Cuomo said.

Cuomo has been accused of harassing 11 women.

In a 165-page report , investigators in the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote that Cuomo "sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

James on Tuesday applauded the women who've come forward with allegations against Cuomo. "I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward, but more importantly I believe them," she said.

Cuomo has repeatedly pushed back on the allegations against him, and continued to do so on Tuesday. "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," the New York governor said.

There are growing calls for Cuomo to resign.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit their website to receive confidential support.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

209K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Time Is Up For Andrew Cuomo

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. The controversies surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been swirling for months. But Tuesday’s blistering report from Attorney General Letitia James confirming multiple incidents of sexual harassment have moved things into a new and tragic area. Gov. Cuomo’s myriad scandals—his failed nursing home...
PoliticsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Scarborough says ‘there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed the New York Governor Thursday saying “there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo.” The remarks come on the heels of a DOJ inspector general report providing evidence of Cuomo’s behavior and numerous accusations of sexual harassment. New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed earlier this week that he made inappropriate comments to several state employees. There were also confirmed instances of him engaging in nonconsensual touching.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Chris Cuomo to Take Pre-Planned Vacation Amid Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday. The vacation comes after a week in which the New York attorney general issued a report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, who has not covered his brother’s scandal on his CNN primetime show, described the vacation as a pre-planned yearly tradition.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsWKTV

Zogby: Cuomo will resign

The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy