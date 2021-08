Conversational AI platform provider Yellow.ai today announced the close of an over $78.15 million series C round led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $102.15 million. Yellow.ai says it will use the funds to build on its existing technology and establish a presence in the U.S., adding 70 employees to its workforce of over 500.