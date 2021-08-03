Cancel
Refugee High: Coming of Age in America

By Borderless Staff, Elly Fishman
For a century, Chicago’s Roger C. Sullivan High School has been a home to immigrant and refugee students. In 2017, during the worst global refugee crisis in history, its immigrant population numbered close to 300 — or nearly half the school — and many were refugees new to the country. These young people came from 35 different countries, speaking among themselves more than 38 different languages.

Borderless Magazine

Borderless Magazine

Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

