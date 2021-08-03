Startup Insurance Milestones: How to Manage Risk and Protect Your Assets

Risk Management is not a novel concept. In fact, my first exposure to the term was in 1996. Risk management can be applied to any number of disciplines, but the focus of this blog is cybersecurity and the linkage to business risk. While there are, and continue to be many iterations and industry monikers, at its core, the goal of risk management is to provide visibility, a shared understanding of what risks may negatively impact the business and what is being done to guard against realizing those risks.