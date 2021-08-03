Cancel
Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.

The team had no immediate word on his status.

Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn't appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.

Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.

Coach Robert Saleh immediately called off practice. Many players watched as Clark was taken to the ambulance. Saleh said there was just one more practice period scheduled.

Clark went to Morristown Medical Center, about 2 1/2 miles from the Jets’ facility.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

