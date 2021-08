With training camps now opening, reality is perhaps setting in for many players: It’s time to either get vaccinated or accept a different set of rules and regulations than the rest of my teammates. As has been made clear for months now, the NFL will be greatly loosening restrictions for their COVID-19 protocols this year for players (and coaches and staff, and everybody else) who are fully vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated will be dealing with much the same situation as last year, only, perhaps, worse.