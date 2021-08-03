Cancel
Birch Run, MI

Birch Run Speedway and Event Center continues to add talent to staff!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirch Run, MI (08/03/2021) – When Jeff Parish took over the reins of racing operations and promotion at the Birch Run Event Center’s Dixie Speedway, there were a mountain of challenges facing the long time track promoter. The first of which was getting the right people in the right places. He immediately secured the services of soon to be inducted Hall of Fame announcer, Ed Inloes, who was hired before the season started. He then hired the Kelley brothers, Jeremy & Zach, two long time race track employees that handle all the timing and scoring, and also the race directing throughout an evening. Then he found a young, exciting flagman in “Rowdy” Nate Rowe to bring his special flare to all the fans of the Dixie. With these hires, Dixie has started the process of building success that track owner, Andy Suski, has always wanted for his track. Now Jeff has added another talented individual, with ties to the local area, to continue on the path of making the speedway a success. Chuck Darling was hired to be the co-announcer with Inloes, and handle all the social media, with interesting personal back stories on the drivers, teams, employees, or anything that may interest the fans of the speedway. “When I was asked to come on board, Andy Suski asked me to bring the best in the business to our program”, remarked Parish. “His stated goal is to bring Birch Run Speedway to the top level of tracks across the country. I believe adding Chuck Darling’s style type with Ed’s already powerful presentation adds a depth to our team. Chuck will be bringing the back story forward about race teams. Drivers, their goals and challenges. Chuck will be bringing content of web information to the forefront that fans might not always have access to. Chuck will bring an element to the co-announcing that Ed was interested in developing for our team. We are elated to have this level of talent for the future of Birch Run Speedway,” Parish finished.

www.myracepass.com

