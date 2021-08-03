How to Get Luckier
Luck is everywhere. It's in a $20 bill dropping out of someone's pocket and into someone else's future. It's in that job offer—the one they gave to the other "finalist." It’s in that odd bounce of a ball. It’s in those moments when the universe unfurls just so—the clouds breaking when you reach the mountaintop, or the cars colliding as you exited the crosswalk, not as you entered it. It’s in the moments that we barely miss, whether we realize we missed them or not. It’s in certain people, we swear. Maybe it is in us today—or it was in us, once. It's an admission that we—or they—didn't deserve… something. Could be good. Could be bad. But it especially wasn’t deserved when it happened again.www.gq.com
