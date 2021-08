BoE Recap: The most noteworthy takeaway from the BoE meeting had been the update to its exit sequencing, where the BoE lowered the Bank Rate threshold to unwind its balance sheet to 0.5% from 1.5%. What’s more, with the BoE acknowledging that should the economy grow as expected, modest tightening is likely to be needed, market participants have brought forward expectations on the timing of rate hikes with short sterling futures signalling the Bank Rate at 0.5% by Dec 2022.