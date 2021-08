Everyone wants the same thing, an end to the coronavirus pandemic. The problem is everyone can't agree on how to beat it. The medical world, disease specialists, and scientists agree the COVID vaccine will end the pandemic and lead us to eradicating the virus. However, with so much disinformation about the vaccine, some folks are confused and refusing to get a shot. There in no way we will ever beat the virus if this scenario continues to play out and thousands will keep dying unnecessarily.