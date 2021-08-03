Sunshine remains, but cooler weather will be quick to follow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soak up the sunshine, or what is left of it in the coming days. Clouds will slowly increase across Southcentral through Thursday, as the ridge of high pressure shifts northward as well. This will mean a mixture of sun and clouds, and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. You’ll certainly want to take advantage of that, as an active and cloudy weather pattern will quickly make a return to the region.www.alaskasnewssource.com
Comments / 0