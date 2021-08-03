Sunshine remains, but cooler weather will be quick to follow

A very active Thursday across Colorado! Western Colorado saw heavy to moderate rain through most of the afternoon, much needed rain for the area. The Glenwood Canyon did see heavy to moderate rain as well, and flooding concerns will continue through early on Friday morning. The Front Range and plains saw a very active day! We had two Tornado Warnings this afternoon. One for north Denver from Broomfield to Brighton and the other in Douglas county near Parker. Neither storm produced a tornado, but both brought heavy rain and hail. We also saw numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings around the Denver area,...