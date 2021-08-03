Cancel
Environment

Sunshine remains, but cooler weather will be quick to follow

By Aaron Morrison
alaskasnewssource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soak up the sunshine, or what is left of it in the coming days. Clouds will slowly increase across Southcentral through Thursday, as the ridge of high pressure shifts northward as well. This will mean a mixture of sun and clouds, and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. You’ll certainly want to take advantage of that, as an active and cloudy weather pattern will quickly make a return to the region.

