Guardrail Work To Begin On Wednesday On Rt. 77 In Frederick County
It will involve the replacement of guardrails along a five-mile stretch of the road. Thurmont, Md (KM) Work to upgrade guardrails along Route 77 (Foxville Road) in the Thurmont area is expected to begin on Wednesday. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says crews will remove existing guardrail along Foxville Road between Tippin Drive and Stottlemyer Road starting on Wednesday. That’s a length of five miles.www.wfmd.com
