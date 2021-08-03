Erie Co. Exec Poloncarz, Others, Call for Cuomo Resignation

View more in
Erie County, NY
Politics|Posted byHollywoodLife
Kathy Hochul: 5 Things To Know About NY Lt. Governor Who Would Replace Cuomo If He Resigns
If New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns or is impeached, Kathy Hochul will become the first ever female governor of New York! Learn more about her impressive political career. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 63, has received more calls for resignation in light of the findings of an independent investigation...
Politics|Washington Times
Megyn Kelly roasts Andrew Cuomo defense, asks for slideshow with parents ‘kissing employees’
Megyn Kelly isn’t impressed with Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s slideshow defense in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into accusations of sexual harassment. The popular podcasting journalist took to Twitter this week to roast the New York Democrat after he claimed that his behavior — kissing and...
Public Safety|Posted byNBC News
I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.
Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
Politics|Posted byReuters
New York impeachment probe into Cuomo nears completion, lawmaker says
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The New York State Assembly impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearing completion and the chamber's judiciary committee has asked his lawyers to submit evidence by the end of next week, the panel's chairman said on Thursday. The deadline is part of growing...
New York City, NY|Posted byThe Week
Andrew Cuomo's 'closest ally in politics' just called on him to resign
In yet another "high-profile defection," State Democratic Committee Chair and "arguably Andrew Cuomo's closest ally in politics" Jay Jacobs has called on the New York governor to resign, Politico writes. "I believe the women. I believe the allegations," said Jacobs on Wednesday. "I cannot speak to the governor's motivations. What...
Politics|whdh.com
Cuomo faces calls for resignation from powerful Democrats in wake of AG report
(CNN) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s remaining political support among top Democrats crumbled on Tuesday in the wake of a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo has insisted he did nothing wrong and made no indication in a video response that he will step down. But...
Politics|MSNBC
Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.
New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
Politics|mediaite.com
SHOCK POLL: Barely HALF of New York Democrats Think Cuomo Should Resign as Governor
A slim majority of New York Democrats say Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign following the release of a damning report detailing 11 findings of sexual misconduct. In a Marist poll taken Tuesday night, respondents were asked “Do you think Andrew Cuomo should resign as governor or do you think he should serve out the rest of his term?”
New York City, NY|Posted byFox News
Bongino: 'Nothing will happen' to Andrew Cuomo because Democrats are 'a protected class'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is unlikely to face true justice if a criminal proceeding is commenced and he is found guilty of any crimes based on the New York attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed several women, because Democrats are rarely if ever held responsible for their actions, Dan Bongino said Tuesday on "The Dan Bongino Show."
Politics|Posted byCBS New York
Political Consultant: New York State’s Impeachment Of Gov. Cuomo ‘Could Get Very Ugly’
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defiantly resisted a chorus of calls for his resignation. That begs the question: Will state lawmakers impeach him? And if so, how long will it take and what will that process mean for the public? Jay Jacobs is the chair of the New York State Democratic Party and a long-time Cuomo loyalist. However, after reading the attorney general’s report about the sexual harassment allegations, he called the governor to urge him to resign. And now we’re get an idea of what Cuomo might be thinking. “He didn’t characterize, you know, his views on resignation,” Jacobs...
Tappan, NY|News 12
‘Remove the stain’: Lawmaker wants Cuomo name removed from bridge
Fallout over the allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees is once again sparking the debate over whether to change the name of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge. Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R-97) is proposing new legislation...
Politics|WKTV
Zogby: Cuomo will resign
The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
Congress & Courts|Posted byFox News
Rep. Lee Zeldin Wants To Know Why There Is No Criminal Referral Against Andrew Cuomo From New York AG Letitia James
Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women. Zeldin says there is no choice for the democrat assembly but to move forward on impeachment. Zeldin wants to know why there is not going to be a criminal referral by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Zeldin says what Cuomo is accused of is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and having to be registered on the sex offender registry for forcible touching. Zeldin feels people need to stay on the offense because Cuomo thinks he can change facts and reality and it is still possible he is elected to a fourth term.
Politics|Posted byBusiness Insider
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign
Citing Cuomo's "love of New York," she joined the entire New York congressional delegation in calling for the governor to step down.
Politics|Times Union
Cuomo lawyer resigned over harassment allegations
A high-ranking lawyer in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office resigned because the sexual harassment allegations against the governor – and Cuomo’s public response – created an “intolerable dissonance” for her. That’s according to a resignation letter written in March by Laura Edidin, who had served as chief special counsel for...
Politics|Posted byNBC News
Why New York attorney general did not bring charges against Cuomo
Following the New York Attorney General's report that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, NBC News' Rehema Ellis and Danny Cevallos analyze the investigation, why there were no charges brought and whether the governor could resign.Aug. 3, 2021.
Politics|Posted byThe Hill
Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
Albany, NY|13 WHAM
If Cuomo is impeached or resigns, Hochul would become New York's first female governor
Albany, N.Y. — If Andrew Cuomo is impeached or steps down as governor, history will be made. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would take over and be New York's first female governor. Lawmakers across the state have called on the governor to resign following an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Politics|New York Post
Watch live: Cuomo refuses to resign, denies allegations in explosive AG report
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday denied the bombshell sexual harassment accusations leveled in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. “I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said in pre-recorded remarks. “That’s just not who I am.”. Cuomo’s defiant response came hours after the scathing report, which also...
Politics|News 12
Top Democrat officials call on Gov. Cuomo to step down
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave no indication that he is planning to resign after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers on Tuesday. Top Democrats in the state, the country and President Joe Biden have made calls for him...
