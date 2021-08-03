Photos: Take a hard hat tour of the new Camille Creek Community School
The new Camille Creek Community School is located on the Napa County Office of Education campus on Imola Avenue. It's under construction but expected to open in September for the first day of school. The community school serves students, grades 6 to 12, who have been expelled or referred for issues of truancy and/or behavior from the county’s middle and high schools. It encompasses both the former Liberty and Chamberlain High Schools.napavalleyregister.com
