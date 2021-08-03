Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa County, CA

Photos: Take a hard hat tour of the new Camille Creek Community School

By Jennifer Huffman
Napa Valley Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Camille Creek Community School is located on the Napa County Office of Education campus on Imola Avenue. It's under construction but expected to open in September for the first day of school. The community school serves students, grades 6 to 12, who have been expelled or referred for issues of truancy and/or behavior from the county’s middle and high schools. It encompasses both the former Liberty and Chamberlain High Schools.

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
Napa County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Napa County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Hat#Liberty#Chamberlain High Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy