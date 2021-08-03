Houston Artist Lizzo Confirms New Song Is on the Way

The Weeknd has decided to stop the suspense and drop the release date of his latest single, “Take My Breath,” along with a new teaser for the track. The visual features track and field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas at the Tokyo Olympics (apparently music promos featuring track stars are on trend now). The Weeknd originally posted a different teaser for the song on Sunday night, titled “The Dawn Is Coming,” and has cleared his Instagram. “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” Abel said of his new music in an interview in GQ. “f*ck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT,” he then tweeted on Sunday. The man is nothing if not dramatic. “Take My Breath” drops this Friday, August 6. Watch the two teasers below.