Watch St. Vincent rock “Los Ageless” in preview of upcoming streaming concert

Vincent Milou—the Team France Skate Or Dice champion—is the subject of a new short film on Globe’s Youtube channel. Or should we say, Paris is the subject? Because, ooh la la, the French city is definitely Milou’s milieu. In the video, titled ‘Parenthèse’, the Pizza pro skates through the city of lights from rooter to tooter, making it all look a little too casual. Check it the video by Yentl Touboul, above!