Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch St. Vincent rock “Los Ageless” in preview of upcoming streaming concert

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent has shared a preview from her upcoming Down and Out Downtown streaming concert special. The clip captures a rendition of “Los Ageless,” which Annie Clark mostly played solo with her trusty electric guitar during her tour in support of 2017’s MASSEDUCTION. For the stream, though, St. Vincent recruited a full backing band, dubbed the Down and Out Downtown Band, which gives “Los Ageless” an extra dimension on the live stage.

rock947.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Ageless#Rock Band#Masseduction#Moment House#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Young Thug Plays a Punk Rock “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR: Watch

Young Thug has offered up the latest installment of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Joined by a full band, performing front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thug played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, “Ski,” the band was joined by Travis Barker. Watch it happen below.
Mcbain, MICadillac News

Classic rock barn concert

MCBAIN — There’s going to be a head-banging barn concert this Saturday. McBain band JustUs will be playing covers of classic rock icons like the Eagles and Santana, as well as some original tunes. JustUs is made up of four band members with Thom Jennings on bass guitar, Ron Borsma...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

St. Vincent reworks Los Ageless into a '70s retro stomper in new live performance video

St. Vincent has shared one of the performances from the forthcoming Down And Out Downtown livestream show – a retro-tinted reinvention of Los Ageless. You can see the full-band performance in the video above. The track was originally released as part of 2017 mechanical-sounding album Masseducation and has become one of the most popular St. Vincent tracks, nearing 30 million streams on Spotify.
Performing Artskcstarlight.com

Upcoming Concerts at Starlight

There’s nothing quite like live performances under the stars. The 2021 Capitol Federal Concert Series continues with a variety of upcoming shows, featuring energetic musical artists and even a comedian. In August, audiences can look forward to soulful melodies with Jason Mraz and his reggae band. Mraz will perform as...
Moviesflagpole.com

Watch a Sneak Preview ofThe Realized Film: Dusk at Cubist Castle, an Upcoming Documentary on Olivia Tremor Control

Twenty-five years ago, Olivia Tremor Control released its debut studio album, Music from the Unrealized Film Script: Dusk at Cubist Castle, contributing not only to the Elephant 6 collective’s musical mythology, but to the national conversation surrounding psychedelic, indie and art rock genres. The Realized Film: Dusk at Cubist Castle is an upcoming fan-made, band-approved and self-described lo-fi documentary that weaves together unseen archival footage, session recordings, interviews and covers by over 20 different artists.
Musicwfpk.org

Weezer release cover of “Enter Sandman”

We told you in June all about the forthcoming Metallica tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist. We’ve shared St. Vincent‘s take on “Sad But True”. We also let you hear Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit‘s interpretation of the same track. And now it’s Weezer‘s turn! Check out Rivers Cuomo...
MusicCleveland Scene

Local Americana Artist Lea Marra Releases Sophomore Album This Month

Local singer-songwriter Lea Marra will release her sophomore album, "Healing," on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Osso farm and restaurant in Hambden. “Healing” traces Marra’s journey through the pandemic and a traumatic relationship. Accompanied by her band The Dream Catchers, made up of banjo, guitar, mandolin, violin, drums and bass, Marra brings her unique blend of folk Americana with a bluegrass spirit.
MusicBillboard

Weezer Delivers Spooky Cover of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman': Watch

Did you know that it's James Hetfield's birthday? The Metallica frontman turns 58 years old on Tuesday (Aug. 3) -- just in time for the release of Weezer's rocking cover of "Enter Sandman." Weezer's new track is the latest drop from The Metallica Blacklist, a soon-to-be-released compilation of covers honoring...
MusicNYS Music

Jake Huffman to Debut solo Project at Mercury Lounge on August 10

Two years after finding his new sound, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jake Huffman will debut his solo project at Lower East Side venue Mercury Lounge on Tuesday, August 10th. The performance follows the release of his new single “Just a Little More,” due out on August 6th. The performance will not only be Huffman’s solo debut, but also his first post-pandemic show, following a period of songwriting and refocusing over 2020-21.
Pittsburg, KSMorning Sun

Bicknell Center to stream concerts

PITTSBURG, Kan. — From Aug. 6 through Aug. 13, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts will stream four concerts recorded during the annual Pittsburg Festival of the Arts in June. The concerts are eclectic, ranging from brass ensembles to jazz outdoors. All concerts will start at 7 p.m. and...
MusicPopSugar

Normani, Cher, and Saweetie Star in Pirelli's 2022 Calendar Dedicated to Musicians on Tour

The 2022 Pirelli Calendar "On The Road" by musician Bryan Adams and shot by photographer Alessandro Scotti celebrates some of the world's best musical talents from diverse nationalities, music genres, ages, and levels of experience. "On The Road" shares an intimate look at musicians on tour during different stages of the day — starring Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis, and Saweetie.
EntertainmentThe Berrics Canteen

Watch Vincent Milou’s ‘Parenthèse’ Video Here

Vincent Milou—the Team France Skate Or Dice champion—is the subject of a new short film on Globe’s Youtube channel. Or should we say, Paris is the subject? Because, ooh la la, the French city is definitely Milou’s milieu. In the video, titled ‘Parenthèse’, the Pizza pro skates through the city of lights from rooter to tooter, making it all look a little too casual. Check it the video by Yentl Touboul, above!
MusicNew Haven Register

Metallica Plan In-Depth 'Black Album' Podcast

In addition to a supersized box set and a tribute album, Metallica will mark the 30th anniversary of their mega-selling “Black Album” this year with a podcast dubbed The Metallica Podcast. In a tweet, the group said the first of eight episodes would be “coming soon,” but since the anniversary...
MusicColumbian

Brandi Carlile talks new music

SEATTLE — Large-scale concerts have resumed in Washington and with them comes the return of a budding tradition from one of our brightest home state stars at a landmark venue. After the pandemic delayed Brandi Carlile’s second annual Echoes Through the Canyon concert by a year, the Maple Valley Grammy...
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new Badflower song, “Don’t Hate Me”

Badflower has premiered a new song called “Don’t Hate Me,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, This Is How the World Ends. The grungy track, which is available now for digital download, finds frontman Josh Katz pleading “Don’t hate me/more than I hate myself.” That leads up to a chaotic bridge section, in which Katz’s partner leaves him for “the singer from that emo band.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Big Red Machine Share New Song “Mimi” (Feat. Ilsey)

Big Red Machine (aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner) have shared a new song titled “Mimi” featuring singer-songwriter Ilsey. It is the latest offering from their forthcoming album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due out on August 27 via 37d03d. Listen to “Mimi” below.
New York City, NYuticaphoenix.net

Jackson Browne Releases New Album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jackson Browne released his new album Downhill From Everywhere via Inside Recordings. In support of the record, Browne will tour the US with James Taylor starting next week on Thursday, July 29 at the United Center in Chicago. He will also play a run of shows in September for his “Evening With” tour, featuring Browne backed by his full band. Ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy