Watch St. Vincent rock “Los Ageless” in preview of upcoming streaming concert
St. Vincent has shared a preview from her upcoming Down and Out Downtown streaming concert special. The clip captures a rendition of “Los Ageless,” which Annie Clark mostly played solo with her trusty electric guitar during her tour in support of 2017’s MASSEDUCTION. For the stream, though, St. Vincent recruited a full backing band, dubbed the Down and Out Downtown Band, which gives “Los Ageless” an extra dimension on the live stage.rock947.com
